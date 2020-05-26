Lock, stock and wine barrel: Bluegrass music

I probably only started dabbling in bluegrass country music in 2016.

My friend and I spoke about the cathartic experience listening to the daddy-left-because-the-harvest-failed-mommy-is-drunk-and-I-am-pregnant-but-he-left-me narratives of the genre.

It is perfect to listen to when you reach low points.

Just before the start of lockdown, I happened across a queer podcast where Orville Peck was the guest. If you don’t know Peck, like I didn’t, read his May interview in Attitude UK.

In the article with Peck, he explains why we make such deep connections to country music and, indeed, bluegrass. His 2019 album, Pony, is the kind of music that reaches in and pulls out all those bottled-up anger and joy emotions.

For the past 60 days, there has been a forlorn cloud over South Africa. Regardless of where and who you are, you have been affected by the lockdown and Covid-19.

Pony is what you need to listen to to help you deal with those emotions. This weekend, on a patio in Kempton Park, my friend and I listened to Peck while swirling the last of the wine, together but apart – talking about how nobody is really okay anymore.

The announcement came that “My fellow South Africans” would be broadcast again on Sunday evening.

We spoke about when we will support wine farms again. Every person that experienced trauma from this deserves to drink Viognier, dagdronk, while moving their upper body like a snake coming out of a basket, while Peck blasts in the background.

If you’re not the biggest bluegrass fan, maybe try Peck’s single, Queen of the Rodeo, then imagine listening to it with a glass of wine, legally obtained.

The virus touched us all deeply, but thank goodness there is now a new dawn we can enjoy while listening to music that is brilliant and meaningful.

