Recipe: Corn and roasted red pepper soup

Ingredients

8 large red peppers

50ml Maggi no oil salad dressing, Italian

50ml extra virgin olive oil

20g crushed garlic

200g diced onions

½ tsp dried cumin

½ tsp smoked paprika

500g frozen corn

1,000ml Maggi chicken stock

30ml Maggi chilli sauce

50ml Maggi Lazenby sauce

1 tsp black pepper

5g fresh coriander, roughly chopped

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C and spray a large baking sheet with non-stick spray.

2. Deseed the red peppers and quarter them, removing as much of the pith as possible.

3. Brush all sides of the peppers with the salad dressing and place on the baking sheet.

4. Roast the peppers for 15-18 minutes until they start to char and soften.

5. Meanwhile, in a large pot heat the olive oil over medium-high heat.

6. Add the garlic, onions and spices and fry for 5-8 minutes until the onions start to soften.

7. Add the frozen corn and fry on high heat for 3-4 minutes. Remove ¼ of the corn and set aside.

8. Add the roasted peppers, stock, chilli sauce and Lazenby sauce to the pot and bring to a slow simmer. Allow to simmer for 15 minutes.

9. Season with pepper to taste.

10. Place the mixture in a blender and blend until smooth.

11. Return to the pot and stir in the reserved corn and coriander. Serve immediately.

Recipe supplied by Nestle

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.