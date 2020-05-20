Recipe: Lamb neck stuffed with ricotta & herb with lemon jus

Ingredients

1kg deboned lamb neck

200g ricotta

10g chopped basil

10g chopped parsley

Zest of 1 lemon

1 onion, chopped

1 carrot, chopped

1 stick celery, chopped

1,000ml stock

1 lemon, juiced and zested

100g butter

Salt and pepper

Method

1. In a food processor combine the ricotta, herbs and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper.

2. Open the neck up and season with salt and pepper on the inside and out.

3. Lay the neck skin side down and spread the filling over the entire surface of the meat.

4. Roll up like a Swiss roll and secure with butcher’s string.

5. Prepare a roasting tin with the chopped vegetables and stock. Lay the lamb neck on top of the vegetables.

6. Braise in a preheated oven of 160°C for 2-3 hours or until cooked.

7. Once cooked, remove the meat from the pan and allow to rest.

8. Combine the vegetables and stock from the roasting pan and blend.

9. Pour into a pot and bring to the boil.

10. Add the zest, lemon juice and butter. Season with salt and pepper. Strain before serving.

Recipe supplied by Steenberg chef Kerry Kilpin

