Recipe: Pumpkin donuts with dark chocolate

Ingredients

1 ½ cups cooked pumpkin, mashed

1 cup self-rising flour

2 eggs

Pinch of salt

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Oil, for deep frying

1 cup cinnamon sugar

100g dark chocolate, melted

Method

1. Cook the pumpkin, drain excess liquid and allow to cool.

2. Put all the ingredients except the dark chocolate and cinnamon sugar in a food processor and mix until smooth.

3. Heat the oil and add tablespoons of the batter to the oil and fry until golden brown.

4. Roll into the cinnamon sugar and drizzle with the melted dark chocolate.

Recipe supplied by Roodeberg and Elmarie Berry

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.