Recipe: Pumpkin donuts with dark chocolate

Citizen reporter
Pumpkin donuts with dark chocolate. Picture: Supplied

Roodeberg Reserve 2017 is a wonderful wine for a weekend of cocooning with this comforting warm winter dessert.

Ingredients

1 ½ cups cooked pumpkin, mashed
1 cup self-rising flour
2 eggs
Pinch of salt
½ teaspoon cinnamon
Oil, for deep frying
1 cup cinnamon sugar
100g dark chocolate, melted

Method

1. Cook the pumpkin, drain excess liquid and allow to cool.

2. Put all the ingredients except the dark chocolate and cinnamon sugar in a food processor and mix until smooth.

3. Heat the oil and add tablespoons of the batter to the oil and fry until golden brown.

4. Roll into the cinnamon sugar and drizzle with the melted dark chocolate.

Recipe supplied by Roodeberg and Elmarie Berry

