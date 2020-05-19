Lock, stock and wine barrel: Wine specials for post-lockdown

Even winemakers are starting to get frustrated with lockdown restrictions – because now that the 2020 harvest is over, they want to return to business as usual.

But for now, wine remains on the no-no list, unless you have some rich family member with a vast collection who is willing to trade from their personal cellar.

To make up for it, many estates have started relying on pre-orders to at least sell some of their stock to local consumers, and it comes with wonderful promotions like free delivery.

Stellenbosch Hills, which celebrates 75 years since opening this year, is turning the lockdown into “luck”- down with 10% off any purchases on their website during levels 3 and 4 of the national lockdown.

Their range is fantastic and really offers something for everyone, including the Polkadraai portfolio which offers a selection of well-balanced and easy-drinking wines that incorporates two sparkling wines and the convenient three-litre bag-in-a-box packs.

Simonsig, one of the country’s top MCC makers, is also eyeing post-lockdown celebrations, with free deliveries for any orders over R450. But even bigger retailers like Norman Goodfellows are offering 10% off online purchases on a variety of stock.

What is really encouraging is that e-commerce allows sales, and that is a great strategy in the current pandemic since it encourages social distancing protocols as well as stimulating a part of the economy that was hit hard since the end of March.

Have a look around Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to see if your favourite brands are also offering a variety of deals to local consumers.

