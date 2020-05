Ingredients

160g fresh peach/nectarines (peeled and frozen)

120g fresh pineapple (peeled and frozen)

350ml Fitch & Leedes peach lemonade

Ice cubes (optional)

Method

1. Blend all the fruit together and pour it into a glass.

2. Top up with peach lemonade and ice cubes.

3. For a slushie texture, add a few blocks of ice to the blender.

Recipe supplied bu Fitch & Leedes

