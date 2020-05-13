Recipe: Watermelon & strawberry slushie

Ingredients
1 small watermelon
225g punnet ripe strawberries, tops cut off
Juice of 2 limes
Method
1. The day or morning before, cut the watermelon into chunks and remove the skin and seeds.
2. Place half the watermelon wedges into a large freezable bag then pop in the freezer for a few hours.
3. Once frozen, blitz the frozen watermelon with the rest of the watermelon, strawberries and lime juice until smooth and slushy.
4. Pour into glasses and sip through a straw.
Recipe supplied by Sophie Godwin for BBC Good Food
