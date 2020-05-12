food and drink 12.5.2020 03:19 pm

Recipe: Loaded open sandwiches

Citizen reporter
Recipe: Loaded open sandwiches

Loaded open sandwiches. Picture: BBC Good Food

Enjoy an afternoon tea with these easy open sandwiches featuring a variety of toppings.

Ingredients

12 small slices rye bread or 6 slices thin, firm bread
Softened butter, for spreading
6 tbsp mayonnaise
2 tsp cucumber relish or piccalilli
2 slices ham, shredded
2 tbsp cream cheese
¼ cucumber, halved, peeled and thinly sliced
2 boiled eggs, halved and sliced
100g frozen prawns, defrosted and steamed
Sliced radishes, dill sprigs and cress, to garnish

Method

1. Trim the crusts and cut each slice into smaller pieces. Spread each slice with butter and set aside.

2. Mix 2 tbsp mayonnaise with the cucumber relish and spread over a quarter of the buttered bread slices.

3. Arrange the ham and radishes over the top.

4. Spread the cream cheese over another quarter and arrange the cucumber and dill on top.

5. Mash the egg with 2 tbsp mayonnaise and spread over another quarter, then top with the cress.

6. Mix the prawns with the remaining mayonnaise and spoon over remaining bread slices. Garnish with black pepper and dill.

Recipe supplied by Lulu Grimes for BBC Good Food

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Recipe: Raspberry lemonade slushies 12.5.2020
6 common superfoods to keep in your pantry 11.5.2020
New study links eating junk food with Crohn’s disease 8.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 