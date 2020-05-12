Recipe: Loaded open sandwiches

Ingredients

12 small slices rye bread or 6 slices thin, firm bread

Softened butter, for spreading

6 tbsp mayonnaise

2 tsp cucumber relish or piccalilli

2 slices ham, shredded

2 tbsp cream cheese

¼ cucumber, halved, peeled and thinly sliced

2 boiled eggs, halved and sliced

100g frozen prawns, defrosted and steamed

Sliced radishes, dill sprigs and cress, to garnish

Method

1. Trim the crusts and cut each slice into smaller pieces. Spread each slice with butter and set aside.

2. Mix 2 tbsp mayonnaise with the cucumber relish and spread over a quarter of the buttered bread slices.

3. Arrange the ham and radishes over the top.

4. Spread the cream cheese over another quarter and arrange the cucumber and dill on top.

5. Mash the egg with 2 tbsp mayonnaise and spread over another quarter, then top with the cress.

6. Mix the prawns with the remaining mayonnaise and spoon over remaining bread slices. Garnish with black pepper and dill.

Recipe supplied by Lulu Grimes for BBC Good Food

