Money-saving tips to help you shop smarter

Since the government and health officials put in place social distancing to help reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19, we have had to rethink how and when we conduct business – and grocery shopping remains a concern for many people.

For many people, it is no longer as simple as prancing into a supermarket and stocking up, so The Citizen decided to accumulate a few money-saving shopping tips to help you through.

Keep a strict list

Keep an essential foods shopping list and cross items off as you use them, so you know what to replace. Write down everything you bought and keep your inventory up to date so you have a clear idea of what you have in stock. This will cut back on random trips to the shops.

Try not to go grocery shopping again until you’ve exhausted most of your inventory.

Go for good deals

Stores continue to offer deals. Checkers’ Xtra Savings is an example of buying more for less. So stock up so you will have items that you can use later when they’re no longer on sale.

Also, if you find certain foods in the clearance section that you can use right away or freeze, buy them.

Get seasonal fruit and vegetables

Fresh produce that is in season is more affordable. Specifically, buy the fresh produce that takes longer to expire (such as cabbages, potatoes, onions and citrus). Storing them correctly will extend shelf life and save you money.

Avoid convenience foods

Home-cooked meals are now more of a thing than ever before. Not only is cooking your own meals healthier, but it’s also a money saver.

Convenience foods are an easy and quick go-to but when you think about what you pay for a two-serving ready-to-heat pasta meal, you get a lot more from buying your own ingredients and cooking your own.

Sharing is caring

Going halves with family or neighbours will help stretch your finances. Stores like Makro and Game offer great bulk buys that you can split with your family or neighbours.

Another great saving tool is to swap with these people on ingredients that you need. For instance, you may only need a spoonful of pepper instead of the whole packet.

Before you buy the packet, first check if your friend or neighbour has what you need and then swap for something they need.

Get creative with protein

There’s no escaping the costliness of protein sources. However, you can be smart about your purchases by planning ahead on how you want to stretch them over a number of meals.

For example, buy more of the inexpensive proteins, such as beans and eggs, because they can be used in a variety of delicious ways.

Meat is pricey – try using meat as an accent in your meals instead of it being the main feature. You’ll be surprised how far it will stretch.

Pick recipes and plan meals ahead of time

This will not only save you cash but also unnecessary store trips. If you buy a full chicken, don’t use the entire bird in one meal. Plan ahead how you will split it or store and revive the remainder for your next meal.

Remember: The pandemic has changed our usual routines and it can be frustrating at times. But there’s no reason we can’t be smart and save some money. Keep safe and happy home cooking!

