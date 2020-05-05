Recipe: Cloudy cucumber gin mocktail

Ingredients

1 large English cucumber

Strips of lime zest

2 tsp raw sugar (optional)

2 lemon/lime wedges

Fitch & Leedes Bitter Lemon

30ml fresh lime juice

120ml gin (optional)

Method

1. Place a whole cucumber with half a bottle of dry lemon into the blender (peeling optional).

2. Run it through a fine sieve and collect the juice in a glass with ice cubes.

3. Add in some freshly squeezed lime juice and a slice of lime.

4. Top up with F&L Bitter Lemon and garnish with lime zest and a cucumber slice.

Recipe supplied by Fitch & Leedes

