Recipe: Cloudy cucumber gin mocktail

Citizen reporter
Cloudy cucumber gin mocktail. Picture: Nita West

Leave your Instagram feed green with envy with this citrus-infused mocktail.

Ingredients

1 large English cucumber
Strips of lime zest
2 tsp raw sugar (optional)
2 lemon/lime wedges
Fitch &  Leedes Bitter Lemon
30ml fresh lime juice
120ml gin (optional)

Method

1. Place a whole cucumber with half a bottle of dry lemon into the blender (peeling optional).

2. Run it through a fine sieve and collect the juice in a glass with ice cubes.

3. Add in some freshly squeezed lime juice and a slice of lime.

4. Top up with F&L Bitter Lemon and garnish with lime zest and a cucumber slice.

Recipe supplied by Fitch & Leedes

