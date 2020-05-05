Recipe: Cloudy cucumber gin mocktail

Ingredients
1 large English cucumber
Strips of lime zest
2 tsp raw sugar (optional)
2 lemon/lime wedges
Fitch & Leedes Bitter Lemon
30ml fresh lime juice
120ml gin (optional)
Method
1. Place a whole cucumber with half a bottle of dry lemon into the blender (peeling optional).
2. Run it through a fine sieve and collect the juice in a glass with ice cubes.
3. Add in some freshly squeezed lime juice and a slice of lime.
4. Top up with F&L Bitter Lemon and garnish with lime zest and a cucumber slice.
Recipe supplied by Fitch & Leedes
