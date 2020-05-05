Recipe: Salt-baked beetroot

Ingredients

4 medium-sized whole beetroot

800g coarse salt

3 egg whites from extra-large eggs

500g cake flour

250ml water

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.

2. Blend the salt and flour in a food processor until fine.

3. In a mixer with a dough hook, mix the flour mixture with the egg whites and water until a dough is formed.

4. Wash and dry the unpeeled beetroot.

5. Roll out the dough until 5mm in thickness. Cut into big enough pieces and wrap around each entire beetroot.

6. Bake for one hour.

7. Remove from the oven and cool slightly.

8. Break open the dough and remove the beetroot. Discard the baked dough.

9. Peel the beetroot, then rinse and dry with a paper towel.

10. Cool and slice the remaining beetroot thinly.

Garnish: chef Carolize tops hers with raspberry, fennel, toasted walnuts and celery.

Recipe supplied by chef Carolize Coetzee from Tokara Restaurant

