Do not brew beer in your homes, warns cop

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on the two-week extension of the lockdown last week, Google SA reported that ways of how to make your own alcohol was one of the top searches in South Africa.

Provincial Commissioner Lt General Mondli Zuma has sent a stern warning about the brewing and selling of beer during the lockdown, reports Mpumalanga News.

This is after posts of recipes on how to make homemade beer circulated on various social media platforms.

“We aware of the illegal liquor brewed and we have received information, saw posts about it on social media and some areas have been identified,” Zuma said.

These homemade beers are made using ingredients like pineapple, ginger, sorghum, among others.

Some admitted it was the only way they could quench their thirst, especially on weekends.

“There’s nothing we are doing while at home and we have the time to make our own alcohol. If we cannot get it from shops, what must we do?” said one social media user.

Zuma warned people not resort to that route because selling homemade liquor is illegal.

