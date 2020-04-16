Recipe: Pear and banana bread

South Africans are continuing to find creative ways to keep themselves entertained through the lockdown.

One major trend on social media seems to be baking – and banana bread is coming out tops.

Banana bread makes great comfort food, and it’s a wonderful way to get the kids involved in the preparation, baking and cleaning.

This recipe substitutes having to use too many bananas with Rhodes Quality pear halves, adding a twist to traditional banana bread.

Ingredients (10-12 servings)

1 x 410 g can Rhodes Quality pear halves in syrup, drained

2 eggs

170g (⅔ cup) brown sugar

80ml (⅓ cup) vegetable oil

80ml (⅓ cup) milk

170g (1½ cups) cake flour

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

3 bananas, ripe

Method

1. Beat together the eggs and sugar until pale and thick.

2. Whisk in the oil and the milk.

3. Sift together the flour and bicarbonate of soda and add to the batter, beating until well mixed.

4. Coarsely mash the bananas with a fork and beat into the batter.

5. Spoon the batter into a loaf pan or tins that have been greased with non-stick spray and lined with baking paper.

6. Slice the pears into thin, even slices and place decoratively on the top of the batter.

7. Bake the banana bread in an oven that has been preheated to 170°C for 45 minutes (20 minutes if you are baking in smaller tins or muffin trays) or until the loaf is golden and well risen.

8. Remove the loaf from the pan or tins and allow to cool before slicing.

