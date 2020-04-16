Recipe: Wild garlic chicken korma

Well into the nationwide lockdown, days may seem a little longer than before and, with autumn here, they are a little cooler too.

Experimenting in the kitchen to prepare a soul-warming curry is the perfect antidote.

“As author and illustrator, Valerie McKeehan says, ‘Cooking with love, provides food for the soul’. Cooking can be very therapeutic, especially when you have some time to experiment,” says The Table Bay’s executive chef Keshan Ramburan.

Use the time in lockdown to be creative. You will find that while feeding your family, you will feed your soul,” he encourages.

Ramburan shares his Wild Garlic Chicken Korma recipe, which he says has some heat to it but is well balanced with coconut milk and the fresh flavours of ginger and coriander.

“As curries go, this one is quite easy and fuss-free to prepare in less than 40 minutes,” he adds.

Ingredients

50ml olive oil

100g onions, chopped

10g wild garlic leaves

20g fresh ginger, chopped

2 cardamom pods

2 star aniseeds

1 cinnamon stick

20g mixed curry powder

200g chicken breasts, cut into cubes

200ml chicken stock

100ml coconut milk

1g saffron

100g large potatoes, peeled and cubed

5g salt

30g fresh coriander

Method

1. In a thick-based saucepan, heat the olive oil and cook onions, wild garlic leaves, ginger, cardamom, star aniseeds, cinnamon stick and mixed curry powder. Cook until fragrant.

2. Add cubed chicken breasts and cook for 5 minutes.

3. Stir the chicken stock and coconut milk into the dish. Bring to the boil and cook for about 1 minute.

4. Add saffron and potatoes and cook for 10 minutes until potatoes are soft.

5. Season with salt and add the coriander.

6. Serve with rice and tomato and onion sambals.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.