Gordon Ramsay shares his 10-minute stir-fry recipe

In the latest quarantine cooking tutorial from Gordon Ramsay, the British chef cooks a stir-fry in real-time, assuring viewers that they too will be able to whip up a home meal in minutes.
Shot by his three daughters in his home, Ramsay’s IGTV quarantine cooking videos offer fast, easy recipe ideas for families stuck at home.
Every Saturday he shoots a new cooking video that promises a family meal in 10 minutes, which are uploaded on his Stories.
The latest recipe is for a stir-fry, an easy recipe that’s great for using up wilting vegetables and clearing out the fridge.
Along with soy sauce, the recipe calls for ginger, spring onions, chillies and fish sauce as the flavour base. For everything else, ingredients can be swapped out for whatever vegetables you have in the fridge.
Ingredients
Ground beef
Leftover rice
Mushroom
Ginger
Red onion
Red and yellow pepper
Snow peas
Spring onions/scallions
Bok choy
Egg
Chilli
Garlic
Soy sauce
Fish sauce (optional)