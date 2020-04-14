food and drink 14.4.2020 01:27 pm

Recipe: Carrot soup

Carrot soup.

This delicious soup is packed with loads of flavour and perfect for those cold winter nights.

Ingredients

B-well canola oil
2 tbsp butter
Juice from 1 orange or ½ lemon
1 tbsp garlic, minced
2 onions, peeled and chopped
6 cups chicken broth
900g carrots, peeled and sliced
3 tbsp grated fresh ginger
½ tsp grated nutmeg
½ cup whipping cream or coconut milk
Salt and white pepper

Method

1. Over medium-high heat add a dash of oil.

2. Add garlic, ginger and onions and cook for about 5 minutes, stirring often.

3. Add broth and carrots. Bring to a boil then reduce heat and simmer until carrots are tender when pierced, about 10 to 15 minutes.

4. Remove from heat and transfer to a blender.

5. Pulse the blender to start it and then blend until smooth.

6. Return to the pan and add cream; stir over high heat until hot.

7. Bring soup to a boil, stirring often.

8. Add butter, salt and pepper, to taste. Adding the butter at the end will give the soup a rich finish.

Recipe supplied by B-well

