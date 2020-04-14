Recipe: Carrot soup

Ingredients
B-well canola oil
2 tbsp butter
Juice from 1 orange or ½ lemon
1 tbsp garlic, minced
2 onions, peeled and chopped
6 cups chicken broth
900g carrots, peeled and sliced
3 tbsp grated fresh ginger
½ tsp grated nutmeg
½ cup whipping cream or coconut milk
Salt and white pepper
Method
1. Over medium-high heat add a dash of oil.
2. Add garlic, ginger and onions and cook for about 5 minutes, stirring often.
3. Add broth and carrots. Bring to a boil then reduce heat and simmer until carrots are tender when pierced, about 10 to 15 minutes.
4. Remove from heat and transfer to a blender.
5. Pulse the blender to start it and then blend until smooth.
6. Return to the pan and add cream; stir over high heat until hot.
7. Bring soup to a boil, stirring often.
8. Add butter, salt and pepper, to taste. Adding the butter at the end will give the soup a rich finish.
Recipe supplied by B-well
