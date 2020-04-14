Recipe: Carrot soup

Ingredients

B-well canola oil

2 tbsp butter

Juice from 1 orange or ½ lemon

1 tbsp garlic, minced

2 onions, peeled and chopped

6 cups chicken broth

900g carrots, peeled and sliced

3 tbsp grated fresh ginger

½ tsp grated nutmeg

½ cup whipping cream or coconut milk

Salt and white pepper

Method

1. Over medium-high heat add a dash of oil.

2. Add garlic, ginger and onions and cook for about 5 minutes, stirring often.

3. Add broth and carrots. Bring to a boil then reduce heat and simmer until carrots are tender when pierced, about 10 to 15 minutes.

4. Remove from heat and transfer to a blender.

5. Pulse the blender to start it and then blend until smooth.

6. Return to the pan and add cream; stir over high heat until hot.

7. Bring soup to a boil, stirring often.

8. Add butter, salt and pepper, to taste. Adding the butter at the end will give the soup a rich finish.

Recipe supplied by B-well

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.