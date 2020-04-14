How restaurants can survive during the Covid-19 pandemic

The government’s newly gazetted restrictions on restaurants in response to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic is pushing eateries to remodel their operations.

But outside of the many job losses of waiters, cleaners and kitchen staff, what measures can restaurants and chefs actually implement to continue sustaining their livelihoods?

In an exclusive interview with California-based chef and restauranteur Nick Liberato, who is also the producer and host of Netflix’s new Restaurants on the Edge show, The Citizen discovers how American eateries are faring and what their South African counterparts can do to survive.

What’s the current situation of restaurant and food delivery services in the US?

We are adapting to the new way of doing business. Curbside delivery pickups have been put in place, gloves and masks are worn, most transactions are on a card, online, over the phone or with Apple Pay.

South African restaurants and takeaway services are suspended from preparing food, but they can deliver ingredients. Will this help retain jobs?

It is useful if that’s your only means of making money. Everyone will have to start from scratch when this is over. This is our time to make things interesting for our guests. Create farm boxes with recipes; that way you’re selling groceries as well.

However, while these ideas are useful, I do not think it’s sustainable for a business to stay afloat.

There’s concern that deliveries from restaurants could be infected. What safety measures are being taken in the US and what advice do you have for SA restaurants and buyers?

Everyone in my kitchens wears gloves and masks. Orders are received and washed right away. The items we’re preparing have no hand contact. Everything is handled with tongs, bowls and spatulas.

My recommendation for guests receiving food at home is to meet outside the front door, six feet apart, wearing gloves and a mask. Maybe set up a table for all deliveries to be placed on.

How can restaurants benefit from supplying meals for displaced individuals and school feeding schemes?

During this time, restaurant owners should be setting up gift cards that guests can buy.

What safe food preparation tips do you have for restaurants and the SA public?

I treat every day as if it’s a health inspection. Hairnets, gloves, food temperatures and storage should always be looked at every day. Masks are certainly something that wasn’t worn before but would be highly recommended now.

Trust has to be present. Without that you will never have a repeat guest. This is the time to establish that trust – then they will be there when your doors open again.

