Recipe: Fish patties

Ingredients

1 hake fillet

1 small potato

½ tsp sliced green chillies

1 tsp grated ginger

1 cup diced onion

¼ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp paprika

½ tsp garam masala (optional)

3 tbsp bread crumbs

2 tbsp B-well canola oil

Salt to taste

Method

1. Boil a pot of water and let the potato boil until it is tender. Remove it from the heat and let it cool a little. Peel off the skin and mash it using a fork. Keep it aside.

2. In a saucepan, add the fish fillet, turmeric powder, salt and ½ cup of water. Cook it. Once cooked, drain off the water and mash the fish fillet.

3. In a pan, pour in the oil. Once hot, add the chillies, ginger and onion. Saute it until the smell disappears.

4. Add the paprika and garam masala and give it a mix.

5. Add the cooked fish, mashed potato and bread crumbs and give it a thorough mix. Adjust the salt to taste.

6. Let it cook for about 3-4 minutes and remove it from heat. Place it in the refrigerator for an hour to cool down before moulding the patties.

7. After you have moulded the fish patties, heat the skillet and grease it with oil.

8. Once hot, turn down the heat to medium-high and cook the patty in it. Since the patty mixture is already cooked, only brown both sides.

Recipe supplied by B-well

