food and drink 9.4.2020 12:01 pm

Recipe: Vanilla and orange bread and butter pudding

Citizen reporter
Recipe: Vanilla and orange bread and butter pudding

Vanilla and orange bread and butter pudding. Picture: Supplied

This bread pudding is easy to make and oh-so-delicious.

Ingredients

400-500g of your favourite bread loaf, cut into 2.5cm cubes (an enriched dough/something with like brioche, panettone or hot cross buns work best)
1 cup raisins/sultanas or a mix
50ml Grand Marnier/orange liqueur (optional)
4 large eggs
375ml milk
250ml cream
50g butter, melted and cooled
100g sugar
2 tsp vanilla extract
Zest of 1 large orange
30g butter, melted

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180°C.

2. Soak raisins in Grand Marnier until puffy and rehydrated.

3. Place eggs in a very large mixing bowl, whisk briefly.

4. Add milk, cream, melted butter, sugar, vanilla and orange zest. Whisk to combine.

5. Add bread cubes, soaked raisins and leftover liqueur.

6. Mix very gently and set aside for a few minutes to allow egg mixture to soak through the bread. Pour into a baking dish.

7. Drizzle over 30g melted butter and bake for 45 minutes or until golden brown on top and the inside is set but still slightly wobbly.

8. Serve warm with custard, ice cream or fresh berries.

Recipe supplied by the South African Poultry Association 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Recipe: Broccoli, pea and tomato frittata 8.4.2020
Recipe: Fluffy pancakes with fresh berries 8.4.2020
Eggs: Cheap and healthy essential items to have during lockdown 7.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 