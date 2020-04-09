Recipe: Vanilla and orange bread and butter pudding

Ingredients

400-500g of your favourite bread loaf, cut into 2.5cm cubes (an enriched dough/something with like brioche, panettone or hot cross buns work best)

1 cup raisins/sultanas or a mix

50ml Grand Marnier/orange liqueur (optional)

4 large eggs

375ml milk

250ml cream

50g butter, melted and cooled

100g sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract

Zest of 1 large orange

30g butter, melted

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180°C.

2. Soak raisins in Grand Marnier until puffy and rehydrated.

3. Place eggs in a very large mixing bowl, whisk briefly.

4. Add milk, cream, melted butter, sugar, vanilla and orange zest. Whisk to combine.

5. Add bread cubes, soaked raisins and leftover liqueur.

6. Mix very gently and set aside for a few minutes to allow egg mixture to soak through the bread. Pour into a baking dish.

7. Drizzle over 30g melted butter and bake for 45 minutes or until golden brown on top and the inside is set but still slightly wobbly.

8. Serve warm with custard, ice cream or fresh berries.

Recipe supplied by the South African Poultry Association

