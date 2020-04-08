Recipe: Broccoli, pea and tomato frittata

Ingredients

9 extra large eggs

125ml cream

1 tsp dried chilli flakes

125g mature cheddar, grated

½ onion, diced

100g asparagus

100g tenderstem broccoli

150g peas

150g baby vine tomatoes

Salt and pepper, to taste

Olive oil

For serving

Micro herbs

Lemon wedges

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.

2. Whisk the eggs in a medium bowl with the cream, chilli flakes and salt and pepper, to taste. Stir through the cheddar and set aside.

3. Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a 25cm ovenproof or cast iron pan. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened.

4. Add broccoli and asparagus and cook until almost tender.

5. Add the peas and cook for a minute. Season to taste. (The veggies will continue to cook in the oven so keep them crunchy).

6. Pour the egg mixture into your pan, stir to arrange the veg evenly.

7. Cook for a few minutes until the edges of the frittata start to pull away from the pan.

8. Add the vine tomatoes.

9. Transfer pan to the oven and bake until set, 20-25 minutes.

10. Sprinkle the frittata with micro herbs and serve with a wedge of lemon.

Recipe supplied by the South African Poultry Association

