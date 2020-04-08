Recipe: Fluffy pancakes with fresh berries

Ingredients

500ml milk

2 extra large eggs

4 tbsp melted butter or neutral oil

300g flour

4 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

For serving

Maple syrup/honey

Fresh berries

Method

1. In a large bowl, whisk together milk, eggs and melted butter.

2. Add the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Whisk well to combine.

3. Set batter aside and allow to rest for 15 minutes.

4. Heat a large non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Wipe the pan with a piece of paper towel dipped in butter or oil.

5. Scoop ¼ cup batter per pancake into the hot pan.

6. Cook on the first side until bubbles appear on the surface.

7. Flip and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes until both sides are golden brown.

8. Transfer to a plate in a warm oven.

9. Repeat using the remaining batter.

10. Stack pancakes and top with fresh berries and a drizzle of maple syrup or honey.

Recipe supplied by the South African Poultry Association

