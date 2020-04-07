Eggs: Cheap and healthy essential items to have during lockdown

Amid a national lockdown, essential workers like farmers and farmworkers have been slogging away to stock shelves with essential goods.

Eggs are probably one of the most nutrient-dense and affordable items to stock up on in terms of staying healthy and providing your system with immune-boosting nutrition.

When Covid-19 information started to disseminfate in South Africa in mid-March, during the first case being reported in the country, one TV news report on SABC 2’s long-running breakfast show, Morning Live, erroneously said the virus can spread through the consumption of chicken and eggs.

This was false information – the consumption of poultry products is safe. Besides, eggs and chicken remain some of the healthier protein options available to consumers.

To top of it all, eggs are some of the simplest food items to cook. If you can boil water or heat up a pan, you can cook an egg. They also keep a long time when refrigerated, so, yes, do go out and buy eggs in bulk (but please don’t stockpile).

Why eggs?

Forget keeping eggs whole. Beaten egg mixtures can be frozen, so you have them at hand when needed.

But apart from lasting a long time in the pantry, eggs are really great for families since they are high in protein – and contain a powerhouse of vitamins and essential nutrients.

Vitamin B12, biotin, vitamin D, riboflavin, choline, selenium, iodine, lutein and zeaxanthin are all part of each egg. Paired with leafy green vegetables, they become a low-calorie essential meal.

In South Africa, eggs are associated with Easter, but the chocolate kind. This April it’s possible to rather look at the real thing through new eyes.

The South African Poultry Association champions eggs as a vital food source in the country, thanks to its low cost and availability. According to the association, eggs are second only to mother’s milk for human nutrition.

As a food source, eggs have essential amino acids to help build tissue. High protein combats malnutrition – but also aides weight loss since it helps curb other food cravings.

Right now going to the store might feel a tad stressful since you might not know of versatile ingredients that will keep.

Eggs can be served in so many ways, and used in even more ways, making them the perfect home companion during a time where food inspiration is low.

How to boil an egg (soft and hard)

• For a soft and hard-boiled egg, get a saucepan large enough for the number of eggs you want to boil. Make sure there is room for each egg to move around.

• Pour in enough cold water to cover the eggs.

• Place the saucepan over high heat and stir the eggs constantly until the water boils. Moving them will ensure the yolk is in the middle once cooked.

• Once the water is boiling, leave the eggs for three minutes for a soft yolk, and five minutes for a set yolk.

• Take off the heat and place the eggs in a bowl and cover with cold water.

• Peel and enjoy once they’re cool enough to handle.

