Lock, stock and wine barrel: Whisky Sour

The restriction on buying alcohol is a double-edged sword.
One part frightening for those who like a drink and on the other hand the perfect opportunity to give tee-tolling a try.
If the dangers of alcohol excite you, years ago it was raw eggs that gave drink its kick – and it’s still possible to try it. Just make sure to use pasteurised eggs.
What is important to know is that many egg-based cocktails only use the white of the egg.
The white serves as food for a chick in the shell, and is essentially not part of an unfertilised chick, and as a result it can’t (or very rarely) carry salmonella – which is usually found in the shell or yolk.
With those fears set aside, here’s a recipe for an egg-based cocktail. If you still have whisky in the cabinet, use it or make a virgin cocktail with edge.
Whisky Sour
Ingredients
200ml lemon juice
1 egg white
125ml simple syrup
Optional: 180ml whisky
Method
1. Place ice in a cocktail shaker and add the egg white.
2, Shake until the egg is frothy.
3. Add all the other ingredients and strain.
4. Serve with a cherry.
The drink is delectably sweet and sour – and great to serve before a meal.
