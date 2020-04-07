Lock, stock and wine barrel: Whisky Sour

The restriction on buying alcohol is a double-edged sword.

One part frightening for those who like a drink and on the other hand the perfect opportunity to give tee-tolling a try.

If the dangers of alcohol excite you, years ago it was raw eggs that gave drink its kick – and it’s still possible to try it. Just make sure to use pasteurised eggs.

What is important to know is that many egg-based cocktails only use the white of the egg.

The white serves as food for a chick in the shell, and is essentially not part of an unfertilised chick, and as a result it can’t (or very rarely) carry salmonella – which is usually found in the shell or yolk.

With those fears set aside, here’s a recipe for an egg-based cocktail. If you still have whisky in the cabinet, use it or make a virgin cocktail with edge.

Whisky Sour

Ingredients

200ml lemon juice

1 egg white

125ml simple syrup

Optional: 180ml whisky

Method

1. Place ice in a cocktail shaker and add the egg white.

2, Shake until the egg is frothy.

3. Add all the other ingredients and strain.

4. Serve with a cherry.

The drink is delectably sweet and sour – and great to serve before a meal.

