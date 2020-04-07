Recipe: Breakfast egg muffins

Ingredients
12 extra large eggs
125ml cream
½ cup spring onions, chopped
2 cloves garlic, grated
1 chilli, diced
1 large red bell pepper, diced
1 cup corn, cut off the cob (or frozen)
2 cups baby spinach
60g (½ cup) mozzarella, grated
Salt and pepper, to taste
Olive oil
Method
1. Preheat oven to 180°C and grease a 12 cup cupcake tin.
2. Add a drizzle of olive oil to a large frying pan.
3. Add the spring onion, garlic and chilli. Cook until fragrant.
4. Add the bell pepper and corn and cook until tender.
5. Add the spinach and cook until wilted and all the water evaporates.
6. Remove from the heat and stir through the cheese.
7. Meanwhile, whisk eggs and cream together. Season well.
8. Evenly distribute the veggies into the cupcake tin.
9. Pour egg mixture over veggies.
10. Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes, or until golden and set.
Recipe supplied by the South African Poultry Association
