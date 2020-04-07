Recipe: Breakfast egg muffins

Ingredients

12 extra large eggs

125ml cream

½ cup spring onions, chopped

2 cloves garlic, grated

1 chilli, diced

1 large red bell pepper, diced

1 cup corn, cut off the cob (or frozen)

2 cups baby spinach

60g (½ cup) mozzarella, grated

Salt and pepper, to taste

Olive oil

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180°C and grease a 12 cup cupcake tin.

2. Add a drizzle of olive oil to a large frying pan.

3. Add the spring onion, garlic and chilli. Cook until fragrant.

4. Add the bell pepper and corn and cook until tender.

5. Add the spinach and cook until wilted and all the water evaporates.

6. Remove from the heat and stir through the cheese.

7. Meanwhile, whisk eggs and cream together. Season well.

8. Evenly distribute the veggies into the cupcake tin.

9. Pour egg mixture over veggies.

10. Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes, or until golden and set.

Recipe supplied by the South African Poultry Association

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.