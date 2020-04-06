How to order essential items for ‘contactless delivery’ on Uber Eats

Amid the confusion on delivery services being cancelled, Uber Eats has announced that users can now order essential items via its app for delivery, with the option of a contactless delivery, starting from today.

The food delivery service has partnered with essential goods providers to help deliver essential products in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lockdown rules.

The essential goods stores include grocery and convenience stores, pharmacies (excluding scripts) and frozen meals, with hours limited between 9am and 5pm daily.

Uber Eats will work around standard operating hours directed by the government, though delivery times might vary due to demand.

Customers should check the app for delivery times.

General manager Ailyssa Pretorius said: “From fresh fruit juices and ready-made healthy meals to toiletries, household goods and vitamins, Eaters will get the items they need, with the option of no-contact delivery. Uber Eats encourages Eaters to check the app often as new staples and convenience products are being added daily from local partners and stores nearby.

“Partnering with essential service providers across South Africa, to help deliver everyday items via Uber Eats will allow people to stay at home and help flatten the curve of community spread. Safety is essential to Uber and it’s at the heart of everything we do – all deliveries requested through Uber Eats are contactless, meaning users can have deliveries left on their doorstep. We remain in close contact with the local public health authorities and stand ready to provide additional support as required.”

For contactless deliveries after finalising and reviewing your basket, select the delivery option “leave at the door” when you check out your items and the delivery person will leave your order at the door.

There is also an option to add further instructions such as “drop my order in the lobby” to help the delivery person know exactly where to leave the order.

Tap “place order” when all is done.

In an attempt to limit contact between people, the food delivery service will only accept payment by debit or credit card.

“Follow your order in the app. First, you’ll see the grocery or convenience store accept and start prepping. Then, when the order’s almost ready, a delivery person will go to the store to pick it up. Next, they’ll drive to you. You’ll be able to see their name and photo and track progress on the map.

“You also have the option to tip your delivery person who is working hard to get your items to you. Avoid contact when retrieving your order,” said Pretorius.

