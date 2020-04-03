Celebrity chef Ina Garten makes giant quarantine cocktail for one

Ina Garten has captured the hearts of Instagram in her latest quarantine cookery video, in which she shares her recipe for cosmopolitan cocktails.

Ostensibly, it’s just her and her husband Geoffrey in her Hamptons home. But for the recipe, she fills up a party-sized pitcher.

“You never know who’s going to stop by,” she says before correcting herself to say, “Wait a minute, no one’s stopping by.”

But that doesn’t stop the Barefoot Contessa from filling the pitcher with two cups of vodka, one cup of Cointreau, one cup of cranberry juice and fresh lime juice, and pouring the pink tonic into another giant, party-sized martini glass.

“During a crisis, you know cocktail hour can be any hour.”

The Instagram video has racked up 2 million views in less than 24 hours, and received the approval of her celebrity followers like Katie Couric, Nancy Meyers, Giada De Laurentiis and Reese Witherspoon.

