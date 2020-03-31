Four easy recipes you only need three ingredients to make

Considering that essential goods is now the buzzword when buying food, The Citizen team thought it might be good to give our favourite three-ingredient recipes.

They are easy to make and all the products used in the recipes should be available at your local supermarket during the national lockdown.

French toast

This easy recipe takes no time at all. Serve it with salt and pepper, or cinnamon sugar for a treat.

Ingredients

1 large egg

125ml milk

4 slices of bread (day-old bread works best)

Method

1. Whisk egg and milk together in a small square platter or storage container (big enough to just fit a slice of bread).

2. Dip each side of a slice of bread in the mix for a few seconds.

3. Fry each side for 2-3 min in a pan with a little oil on low-medium heat.

4. Once each slice is golden brown, the toast is ready. Serve with salt and pepper or some cinnamon sugar.

Watermelon salad with feta and mint

This fresh salad is a healthy pick-me-up if you are staying home.

Ingredients

500g fresh watermelon

200g plain feta

A few sprigs of mint

Method

1. Cut watermelon into 1.5cm cubes, or cut down cubes from pre-sliced packs.

2. Cube or crumble feta over the watermelon.

3. Remove stems from the mint and roll leaves into cigars. Cut horizontally into small strips.

4. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl. Let it sit for about an hour for flavours to marry.

Macaroni and cheese

Who said decadence can’t be inexpensive? This recipe delivers a large pot of cheesy, creamy macaroni.

Ingredients

250g macaroni

1 cup cream

2 cups cheddar or cheese of choice

Method

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and make macaroni according to package instructions.

2. Once cooked, drain the pasta. Turn off the heat, and return the pot to the stove.

3. Dump the cream and cheese in the pot and stir until it melts together. Turn the heat to low. If the sauce is too thick, add a little milk.

4. Add macaroni back to the pot and stir. Season with some pepper and a little salt.

Chunky guacamole

Sitting around at home, watching TV and snacking a bit more than usual during lockdown? Try to keep it as healthy as possible with some crudités, or opt for crisps and make sure to add some extra nutrition with the ultimate crudité and chip dip – guacamole.

Ingredients

2 large ripe avocados

1 large ripe tomato, deseeded & diced

½ red onion, finely chopped

Method

1. Peel and roughly chop the avocados.

2. Mix with the remaining ingredients.

3. Serve with a big squeeze of lemon and season with salt and black pepper.

Recipe supplied by The South African Avocado Growers Association

(Compiled by Adriaan Roets)

