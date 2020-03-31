Lock, stock and wine barrel: Wine industry during lockdown

How will Covid-19 and the national shutdown affect the wine industry? It’s a tough question to answer.

Right now, wine farms and workers are completing their harvests – deemed essential if the crop is not to go to waste. It is listed as an essential service currently.

Vinpro manager of wine cellars Christo Conradie said: “Our interpretation of this amendment is that the wine industry would be allowed to complete the harvest and also the necessary cellar processes to ensure that the crop is not wasted.

“Agri-workers that are required to harvest grapes or operate as cellar workers will be considered essential workers during the lockdown period.”

But farms now, more than ever, need to keep hygiene practices in place. While crops are essential, workers are at risk.

The majority of agriculture is deemed essential services under the regulations published by Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

“Farmworkers are the bedrock of the agricultural sector and these men and women are currently risking their safety and health to ensure the nation stays food secure during these trying times,” says Agbiz chief executive John Purchase.

“Their safety cannot be compromised as there would be no food security without them. By not complying, the sector runs the risk of more stringent and onerous measures being introduced.”

The wine industry is currently working to ensure the export of wine. Export sales are crucial for the industry to stay afloat and it will help ease the industry during lockdown.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.