Nigella Lawson gives cooks under quarantine ideas for recipes

Nigella Lawson’s Instagram page offers a recipe idea every day for at-home cooks.
A scroll through Lawson’s Instagram page offers up everything from pantry recipes and desserts to sides, mains and easy five-ingredient recipes.
Her #RecipeOfTheDay series couldn’t come in handier, as households around the world hunker down in self-isolation and quarantine.
Here’s a selection of family-friendly, time-crunched recipes for inspiration:
Thai-inspired chicken noodle soup
Chocolate pudding
Chickpeas with arugula and sherry
Minestrone in minutes
