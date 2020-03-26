food and drink 26.3.2020 03:41 pm

Nigella Lawson gives cooks under quarantine ideas for recipes

AFP Relaxnews
British TV chef Nigella Lawson. Picture: Getty Images

Need some cooking inspo?

Nigella Lawson’s Instagram page offers a recipe idea every day for at-home cooks.

A scroll through Lawson’s Instagram page offers up everything from pantry recipes and desserts to sides, mains and easy five-ingredient recipes.

Her #RecipeOfTheDay series couldn’t come in handier, as households around the world hunker down in self-isolation and quarantine.

Here’s a selection of family-friendly, time-crunched recipes for inspiration:

Thai-inspired chicken noodle soup

Chocolate pudding

Chickpeas with arugula and sherry

Minestrone in minutes

