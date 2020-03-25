Recipe: Lentil, spinach and ricotta lasagne

Ingredients
Filling
2 cups cooked Pouyoukas or Lion green lentils
200g ricotta cheese, crumbled
500g baby spinach, wilted
Juice of 3 limes
Zest of 2 limes
½ tsp dried red chilli flakes
Pinch of sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
3 cups (750 ml) homemade tomato sauce
500g dried wholewheat lasagne sheets
500g smooth fat-free cottage cheese or ready-made cheese sauce
50g grated parmesan cheese
Homemade tomato sauce
1 onion, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, chopped
800g canned chopped tomatoes or 680ml tomato purée
1 tsp sugar
1 small handful fresh basil, chopped
Pinch of sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
1. For the filling, in a large bowl combine the cooked lentils, ricotta cheese, spinach, lime juice, lime zest and dried chilli flakes. Mix well and set aside.
2. For the tomato sauce, heat frying pan and add 1-2 teaspoons of olive oil.
3. Fry onions and garlic until soft. Add tomatoes, sugar, salt and pepper.
4. Once the sauce starts to bubble, turn down the heat and simmer for 5 minutes.
5. Remove from heat, add basil and season further to taste if necessary.
6. Place a layer of tomato sauce at the bottom of a large baking dish.
7. Add a layer of lasagne sheets, followed by a layer of lentil filling and a few dollops of cottage cheese or cheese sauce.
8. Repeat the layers until all the ingredients are used, ending with a layer of lentils.
9. Top the lentils with the remaining cottage cheese and scatter with grated parmesan cheese.
10. Bake in a preheated 180°C oven for 20-25 minutes, or until the lasagne is cooked through and bubbling.
Recipe supplied by Pouyoukas
