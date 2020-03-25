Recipe: Lentil, spinach and ricotta lasagne

Ingredients

Filling

2 cups cooked Pouyoukas or Lion green lentils

200g ricotta cheese, crumbled

500g baby spinach, wilted

Juice of 3 limes

Zest of 2 limes

½ tsp dried red chilli flakes

Pinch of sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 cups (750 ml) homemade tomato sauce

500g dried wholewheat lasagne sheets

500g smooth fat-free cottage cheese or ready-made cheese sauce

50g grated parmesan cheese

Homemade tomato sauce

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

800g canned chopped tomatoes or 680ml tomato purée

1 tsp sugar

1 small handful fresh basil, chopped

Pinch of sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

1. For the filling, in a large bowl combine the cooked lentils, ricotta cheese, spinach, lime juice, lime zest and dried chilli flakes. Mix well and set aside.

2. For the tomato sauce, heat frying pan and add 1-2 teaspoons of olive oil.

3. Fry onions and garlic until soft. Add tomatoes, sugar, salt and pepper.

4. Once the sauce starts to bubble, turn down the heat and simmer for 5 minutes.

5. Remove from heat, add basil and season further to taste if necessary.

6. Place a layer of tomato sauce at the bottom of a large baking dish.

7. Add a layer of lasagne sheets, followed by a layer of lentil filling and a few dollops of cottage cheese or cheese sauce.

8. Repeat the layers until all the ingredients are used, ending with a layer of lentils.

9. Top the lentils with the remaining cottage cheese and scatter with grated parmesan cheese.

10. Bake in a preheated 180°C oven for 20-25 minutes, or until the lasagne is cooked through and bubbling.

Recipe supplied by Pouyoukas

