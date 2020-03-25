Recipe: Gourmet dogs with bratwurst and sauerkraut

Ingredients

½ tsp caraway seeds

1 tsp corn starch dissolved in water

2 tbsp finely chopped celery

3 tbsp olive oil for paste

2 tbsp canola oil for frying

6 to 8 bratwurst sausages

1 bottle Windhoek Lager

1 tbsp brown sugar

2 tsp Oryx smoked salt

2 tsp mustard powder

1 tsp onion powder

2 x 400g tins sauerkraut

2 handfuls parsley for garnishing

A squeeze of German mustard as garnish

2 crusty French loaves – get 4 pieces out of each

Method

1. Crush and grind the celery, caraway seeds, smoked salt, mustard powder, onion powder, olive oil and sugar in a mortar and pestle until you have a paste.

2. Place the paste into a large pan over medium heat.

3. Pan fry bratwurst in the paste for about 3 minutes and then add the Windhoek Lager.

4. Simmer for about 12 minutes, then remove the bratwurst and set aside.

5. Carry on simmering the liquid and add in the sauerkraut.

6. Reduce the liquid for approximately 10 minutes.

7. To thicken the sauce add the dissolved corn starch to the sauerkraut.

8. Heat another pan to high heat with canola oil, add the bratwurst and flash fry till browned.

9. Cut your French loaf in sections.

10. Place one bratwurst on each sectioned loaf, cover with sauerkraut and sauce, add a squeeze of mustard and a sprinkle of fresh parsley.

Recipe supplied by chef Peter Ayub

