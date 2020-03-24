Lock, stock and wine barrel: Kleine Zalze wins big

The Kleine Zalze wine estate (currently closed because of the national Covid-19 disaster) did keep South African wine at the forefront of one of the world’s biggest and most desired markets by doing what no other entry to the multinational Sommelier Wine Awards in the United Kingdom has done before.

It was named Best New World Producer in 2019 for the second consecutive year and third time after also claiming the title in 2015.

Now, with the 2020 harvest in full swing, the winemaking team at Kleine Zalze received the news and recognition for their efforts.

Mundus Vini – one of the foremost wine competitions in Germany and with global recognition – last week selected Kleine Zalze as Best Producer: South Africa.

The announcement was made following the Stellenbosch estate’s excellent performance at the event’s 26th instalment and its annual Spring Tasting. The accolades included six gold medals.

These comprised four Kleine Zalze Vineyard Selection wines, the Chenin Blanc 2019, Chardonnay 2019, Sauvignon Blanc 2019 and Shiraz 2017. Gold also went to two Family Reserve wines, the Shiraz 2016 and Cabernet Sauvignon 2016.

To top it all, the premier award of Best of Show South Africa Red went to the 2016 Kleine Zalze Family Reserve Shiraz and, of course, then there was the big announcement of Best Producer: South Africa.

Kleine Zalze made the key appointment last month of strategy specialist and wine industry expert Carina Gous to its team.

Gous is a former global brand director for Distell’s portfolio of premium wine and spirits brands and previously held the position of Business Director: Wine Segment at Distell.

At the end of 2017, she also took over from financial entrepreneur Michael Jordaan as non-executive chairperson at the industry’s export promotions organisation, Wines of South Africa.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.