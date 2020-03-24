Recipe: Spinach and butternut lasagna

Ingredients

9 white lasagna sheets

1 tsp vegetable oil

20ml Clover Mooi River butter

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 large onion, finely chopped

Salt and black pepper to taste

1l 2% low-fat milk

60ml cornflour

300g finely chopped spinach

150ml finely chopped fresh parsley

½ tsp ground nutmeg

1kg butternut, peeled, deseeded and cut lengthwise into slices

500ml grated Clover white Cheddar cheese

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.

2. Soak the lasagna sheets in warm water.

3. Heat the oil and butter in a large pan and fry the garlic, onion, salt and pepper until the onion becomes translucent.

4. Mix 125ml milk and the cornflour until smooth. Heat the remaining milk to a simmer in a large saucepan. Mix the cornflour in and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and let the sauce simmer for 5 minutes while stirring continuously.

5. Add the onion mixture, spinach, 125ml parsley and nutmeg to the sauce. Mix well. Allow the sauce to simmer until the spinach has wilted. Season to taste. Remove from the heat.

6. Steam the slices of butternut for 5 minutes until slightly tender.

7. Drain the lasagna sheets.

8. Spread 250ml of the spinach sauce over the bottom of a 30cm x 20cm ovenproof dish. Arrange three lasagna sheets over the sauce. Arrange half of the butternut over the lasagna sheets and sprinkle over some of the cheese.

9. Spread another 250ml spinach sauce over the cheese, followed by three more lasagna sheets. Arrange the remaining butternut on top of the lasagna sheets. Sprinkle over more of the cheese.

10. Spread 250ml of the spinach sauce over the cheese, followed by the remaining three lasagna sheets. Round off the dish with the last of the spinach sauce.

11. Cover the lasagna with foil and bake for 40 minutes. Remove from the oven and remove the foil.

12. Sprinkle over the remaining cheese and bake for a further 15 minutes until the butternut is tender and the cheese bubbly.

13. Allow the lasagna to stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Recipe supplied by Clover

