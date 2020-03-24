Recipe: Chermoula line fish

It may include parsley, fresh coriander, ground chilli or paprika.
Ingredients
Chermoula paste
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp ground coriander
2 tsp paprika
½ tsp chilli flakes
15g freshly peeled garlic
5g freshly peeled ginger
12g parsley leaves
12g coriander leaves
125ml olive oil
25ml lemon juice
A pinch of turmeric
Grilled line fish
Rub 2 x 250g cleaned line fish fillets with 2 tablespoons of chermoula paste.
Lightly season the fish with coarse sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Chickpea salad
Handful of quartered cherry tomatoes
A tin of drained chickpeas
Some chopped parsley
Drizzle with some olive oil, a squeeze of lemon juice and seasoning to taste.
Method
1. For the paste, combine all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.
2. Refrigerate and store in an airtight container overnight for flavours to develop.
3. Heat a large frying pan over medium-hot heat before drizzling in some olive oil.
4. Pan-fry the fish fillets, skin side down, until the base of the flesh turns opaque in colour, 3-4 minutes.
4. Gently turn the fillets to grill on the other side. Add another tablespoon of chermoula to the pan and splash with ½ cup of cream.
5. Bring cream to boil before removing the pan from the heat.
6. Serve the grilled line fish drenched in the pan sauce with a large spoonful of salad and hand-cut potato chips (optional).
Recipe supplied by chef Ruphus Baloyi
