Recipe: Chermoula line fish

Chermoula grilled line fish. Picture: Supplied

Chermoula is a marinade used in North African cooking, often made from a mixture of herbs, oil, lemon juice, garlic, ginger and spices.

It may include parsley, fresh coriander, ground chilli or paprika.

Ingredients

Chermoula paste
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp ground coriander
2 tsp paprika
½ tsp chilli flakes
15g freshly peeled garlic
5g freshly peeled ginger
12g parsley leaves
12g coriander leaves
125ml olive oil
25ml lemon juice
A pinch of turmeric

Grilled line fish
Rub 2 x 250g cleaned line fish fillets with 2 tablespoons of chermoula paste.

Lightly season the fish with coarse sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Chickpea salad
Handful of quartered cherry tomatoes
A tin of drained chickpeas
Some chopped parsley
Drizzle with some olive oil, a squeeze of lemon juice and seasoning to taste.

Method

1. For the paste, combine all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

2. Refrigerate and store in an airtight container overnight for flavours to develop.

3. Heat a large frying pan over medium-hot heat before drizzling in some olive oil.

4. Pan-fry the fish fillets, skin side down, until the base of the flesh turns opaque in colour, 3-4 minutes.

4. Gently turn the fillets to grill on the other side. Add another tablespoon of chermoula to the pan and splash with ½ cup of cream.

5. Bring cream to boil before removing the pan from the heat.

6. Serve the grilled line fish drenched in the pan sauce with a large spoonful of salad and hand-cut potato chips (optional).

Recipe supplied by chef Ruphus Baloyi

