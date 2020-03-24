Recipe: Chermoula line fish

It may include parsley, fresh coriander, ground chilli or paprika.

Ingredients

Chermoula paste

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

2 tsp paprika

½ tsp chilli flakes

15g freshly peeled garlic

5g freshly peeled ginger

12g parsley leaves

12g coriander leaves

125ml olive oil

25ml lemon juice

A pinch of turmeric

Grilled line fish

Rub 2 x 250g cleaned line fish fillets with 2 tablespoons of chermoula paste.

Lightly season the fish with coarse sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Chickpea salad

Handful of quartered cherry tomatoes

A tin of drained chickpeas

Some chopped parsley

Drizzle with some olive oil, a squeeze of lemon juice and seasoning to taste.

Method

1. For the paste, combine all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

2. Refrigerate and store in an airtight container overnight for flavours to develop.

3. Heat a large frying pan over medium-hot heat before drizzling in some olive oil.

4. Pan-fry the fish fillets, skin side down, until the base of the flesh turns opaque in colour, 3-4 minutes.

4. Gently turn the fillets to grill on the other side. Add another tablespoon of chermoula to the pan and splash with ½ cup of cream.

5. Bring cream to boil before removing the pan from the heat.

6. Serve the grilled line fish drenched in the pan sauce with a large spoonful of salad and hand-cut potato chips (optional).

Recipe supplied by chef Ruphus Baloyi

