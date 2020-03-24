Maps Maponyane closes Buns Out ‘indefinitely’

In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus cases in the country, and the announced lockdown by President Cyril Ramaphosa from Thursday, Maps Maponyane has unfortunately closed down his burger joint, Buns Out.

He said: “After trying to stretch out any kind of production, including deliveries, in order to still keep our staff employed and customers happy, we’ve decided to indefinitely close Buns Out. We don’t know how long it will be or if we’ll survive this period, but it’s the right thing to do.

“It’s tough as a new small business, but at the end of the day we need to keep everyone safe, and staying operating in any kind of way would completely go against this. Wash your hands often, stay safe and if in any way possible, stay home. Please be considerate and take care of each other.”

Maponyane opened his first burger joint in September last year in Linden, Johannesburg, and received support from celebrity friends and fans so much he ended opening another pop-up joint in Durban.

Siyabangena eThekwini #teambuns???????????? Come through at shop 1A Palm Boulevard, Gateway…#BunsOut2.0 ????????‍♂️????‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/lzBCvt1owa — Buns Out Burgers (@BunsoutL) January 16, 2020

So the cat's out the bag! Yes, after thousands of requests, we've decided to 'pop-up' Buns Out 2.0 in Durban, Umhlanga (Shop 1A Palm Boulevard), for a few weeks, officially from today!!!✨???????? ???? Please come check us out and make sure that we stay permanently.????????#BunsOut????????????☀️ pic.twitter.com/SnEUe3DtxO — Buns Out/Abuti Buns/Mr.Buns/Bhanisa/Le Bunza (@MapsMaponyane) January 17, 2020

Buns Out was named by Bloomberg as one of the best burger restaurants in the world, among eateries in the United States, Europe and Asia.

