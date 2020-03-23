3 super easy, kid-friendly recipes to try this week

3-Ingredient pasta:

Ingredients:

1 cup tomato Pasta Sauce

3/4 cup Mozzarella Cheese, grated

2 tsp fresh basil, chopped

1⁄2 pack Fatti’s & Moni’s pasta quills, cooked

How to:

Pre-heat the oven to 180C.

Pre-heat the oven to 180C. Place a spoonful of marinara sauce into the bottom of a wide-mouth, oven safe

coffee mug.

Sprinkle 1-2 tablespoons of grated mozzarella on top, followed by some of the

chopped basil and some more mozzarella cheese.

chopped basil and some more mozzarella cheese. Generously cover the cheese with marinara sauce.

Working in a spiral motion, place the cooked quills pasta, tube end facing up, in the

cup on top of the marinara sauce.

cup on top of the marinara sauce. Fill the mug snuggly with pasta so that the pasta will hold its shape after being

baked.

baked. Top the pasta with enough marinara to cover it.

Sprinkle it with the rest of the mozzarella cheese. Bake for 20 minutes.

Once the pasta is baked, place a plate on top of the mug, then flip it over to unmould

the pasta onto the plate.

the pasta onto the plate. Garnish with chopped basil, serve & ENJOY!

Roasted spicy sweet potato wedges with paprika and chilli flakes served with a creamy yoghurt mushroom sauce

Ingredients:

15 ml olive oil

2 sweet potatoes cut into wedges

salt and black pepper to season

10 ml smoked paprika

10 ml chili flakes

2 tablespoons butter

2 cups mushrooms chopped

1 cup full cream yoghurt

salt and pepper to season sauce

microgreens to garnish

How to:

First off, preheat the oven to 230 degrees Celsius.

Arrange the sweet potato wedges in an oven tray and drizzle with olive oil, season with spices.

Grill/bake until soft and coloured at 190 degrees Celsius, checking every now and then. It should take about 30 – 40 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat the butter in a saucepan and saute the mushrooms until soft, add the yoghurt, remove from heat and season with your choice of spices.

Serve the Spicy Sweet Potato Wedges with creamy mushrooms sauce, or as a side to roasts and casseroles.

A tasty and easy recipe for Easy Peasy Fish Cakes

Ingredients:

210 gram tin salmon or tuna

2 eggs

2 thick slices of bread, crumbled

or

mashed potato for a gluten-free option

Oil for frying

Flavourings, according to taste:

1 or 2 spring onion, chopped

Freshly chopped garden herbs such as basil, chives, dill, marjoram, parsley

1/2 teaspoon (2 ml) Worcestershire sauce

1/2 to 1 tablespoon tomato sauce

1/2 to 1 tablespoon mayonnaise

1/2 tablespoon sweet chilli sauce

2 teaspoons lemon juice

Ground black pepper

Easy Fish Cakes recipe

How to:

Empty contents of the can (the fish and liquid) into a medium-sized mixing bowl.

Break the eggs into the bowl and beat lightly with a fork to combine the whites and yolks.

Add the flavourings, for instance spring onions, herbs, Worcestershire sauce,

tomato sauce, sweet chilli sauce, and lemon juice.

tomato sauce, sweet chilli sauce, and lemon juice. Crumb the bread. The easiest way is to use a food processor, or you can grate frozen bread.

Add enough bread crumbs to make the mixture firm. You should be able to spoon it into the pan easily and the egg should not run from the edges of an uncooked patty.

Heat a frying pan to medium temperature and add about 1 tablespoon cooking oil.

Spoon a few patties into the pan. Fry for 3 to 5 minutes on each side, until golden brown, firm, and cooked through.

Serve with tomato, tartare or a tangy sauce, freshly ground black pepper and lemon wedges.This recipe and photo is from the Rainbow Cooking website, where you will find a collection of mostly South African recipes, both traditional and modern.

