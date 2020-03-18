Recipe: Chakalaka, cabbage and white bean soup

Ingredients

2 tbsp sunflower oil

1 onion, finely chopped

3 carrots, peeled and finely chopped

3 sticks of celery, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, crushed

1 x 410g can Rhodes chopped and peeled tomatoes

1 x 410g can Rhodes mild and spicy chakalaka

4 cups prepared vegetable stock

½ small green cabbage, shredded

1 x 410g can Rhodes butter beans, drained

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

1. Heat the oil in a large saucepan.

2. Add the onion, carrots and celery and cook until the vegetables have softened.

3. Add the tomatoes and chakalaka.

4. Add the vegetable stock and bay leaves.

5. Bring the soup to the boil, reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes.

6. Add the cabbage and butter beans. Simmer for a few minutes more until the cabbage is wilted.

7. Season to taste with the salt and pepper.

8. Serve hot with fresh crusty bread.

Recipe supplied by Rhodes Quality

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.