Recipe: Mint chocolate pizza

Ingredients

Base

1 x 500g packet Golden Cloud Choc-Mint Muffin Mix

1 tsp vanilla

2 large eggs

4 tbsp water

90ml (⅓ cup) oil

Topping

1 cup chocolate chips

2 tbsp butter or margarine

3 tbsp milk

1 cup icing sugar

½ cup unsalted peanuts and raisins

½ cup candy-coated chocolate sweets (i.e. Smarties)

100g white chocolate, melted

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180°C. Grease large pizza pan or baking sheet.

2. In a large bowl, mix all base ingredients to a stiff but pliable dough.

3. Pat dough into a circle on the pizza pan or baking sheet.

4. Bake for 15 minutes. Cool on wire rack.

5. Remove from baking sheet and place on a serving plate.

6. In a saucepan, heat chocolate chips, butter and milk over low heat, stirring occasionally, just until chocolate is melted; remove from heat.

7. Stir in icing sugar. Beat with whisk until smooth, glossy and spreadable (if not glossy, stir in a few drops of hot water).

8. Spread chocolate mixture over baked pizza base. Allow to set.

9. Slice into wedges, and on each wedge sprinkle peanuts and candies. Press lightly into chocolate.

10. Drizzle with melted white chocolate. Let stand until set.

Recipe supplied by Golden Cloud

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.