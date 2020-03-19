Recipe: Ouma’s pasta salad

Jarred pasta salad is a South African classic. Almost every family has this one in the intergenerational recipe book.

This recipe makes quite a lot, but it’s really inexpensive and delivers six 750ml jars.

Ingredients

4.5kg tomatoes

½kg onions

4 cups sugar

1 tbsp red pepper

1 bottle white vinegar

1 tbsp garlic

1 tsp nutmeg

¼ cup salt

2 cups apricot jam

2 sweet peppers

Between 800g and 1kg pasta (macaroni, shells and screws)

Method

1. Chop all the fresh ingredients fine, and saute in some oil.

2. Add the rest of the ingredients (except pasta) and cook until soft.

3. Cook pasta al dente in salted boiling water.

4. Once cooked add all the sauce and ladle into sterilised jars.

5. The salad keeps up to three months.

