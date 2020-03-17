Recipe: French onion soup with beer

Ingredients

Soup

4 large white onions, thinly sliced lengthwise

2 cans of Windhoek Draught

1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves

100g salted butter (or margarine)

3 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

2 tbsp sugar

500ml warm tap water

2 liquid capsules of beef stock

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tbsp of salt

Bruschetta

1 French baguette

1 slice of white cheddar per bruschetta

1 handful of grated white cheddar per soup portion

Good quality extra virgin olive oil

Fresh flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped

Method

1. Melt the butter in the pot and add the onions.

2. Cook on medium heat until the onions are soft. This will take about 30 to 40 minutes.

3. Add the garlic, salt, sugar and thyme. Cook for another minute.

4. Add the two cans of Windhoek Draught.

5. Cook on a low heat with the pot’s lid ajar. You need to reduce the liquid and caramelise the onions slightly. This will take about one hour.

6. During this process, give the onion mixture a gentle stir every 15 minutes.

7. Once the liquid has reduced and the onions are a golden colour, add two blocks of beef stock and 500ml warm water.

8. Remove the lid and cook on low heat for about 30 to 45 minutes.

9. Stir in red wine vinegar and set the soup aside.

10. Slice the French baguette into 2cm thick slices.

11. Place on a baking tray, drizzle with olive oil and bake for 10 minutes at 200°C until golden brown and crispy.

12. Place a slice of white cheddar cheese on each bruschetta and place under the grill to melt the cheese.

13. Dish up soup into bowls and sprinkle on the grated white cheddar.

14. Serve each portion with the bruschetta. Garnish with parsley.

Recipe supplied by Chef Peter Ayub and Windhoek

