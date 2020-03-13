WATCH: A beginner’s guide to coffee brewing

With its rich origins in East Africa, the growth of coffee drinking has spread in leaps and bounds from its early beginnings in Ethiopia and Sudan.

Coffee beans are roasted, ground and brewed with the end flavour in mind. Finding the ideal balance is a delicate process that rivals that of wine and whisky.

The perfect serve is not as easy as two teaspoons of your favourite instant coffee and water – there is a method in finding the perfect taste profile.

Assuming that one has made it past the instant coffee/chicory mixture argument, the preparation and consumption of coffee can be intimidating for the casual drinker.

We spoke to Manaka Coffee’s head roaster and award-winning barista Phumlani Sibeko as he unpacks his preferred method of making the perfect brew for beginners, using a Chemex Coffeemaker.

