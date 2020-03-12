Libertas Vineyards & Estates releases food and wine pairing guide

It can be hard to find the perfect pairing – and considering South Africa’s great wines and ingredients, that shouldn’t be so.

“Did I choose the right wine?” The inevitable moment of self-doubt strikes all home cooks, foodies and wine lovers as their guests sit down to a well-prepared meal.

Experimenting with food and wine pairing over time can develop confidence or enhance an instinctive sense of what works, but not everyone has the time or the natural inclination to make food and wine sing in harmony.

With this in mind, Libertas Vineyards and Estates has released a very accessible guide to food and wine pairing.

It expertly tutors wine lovers, food enthusiasts and avid cooks on the basic wine-tasting principles and how to use them in creating successful pairings of wine with delicious food.

Beautifully illustrated, the selection of recipes strikes a balance between every day, easy eating and indulgent ideas for special occasions.

The book will become an indispensable guide to the best pairings for every occasion, whether it’s a casual Friday night braai or a lavish Sunday lunch.

The recipes were developed with care and double-tested to create the perfect pairings with each win and ensure that even the novice cook can follow them.

Libertas Vineyards and Estates is home to some of South Africa’s most iconic wine brands – Allesverloren, Alto, Durbanville Hills, Fleur du Cap, Plaisir de Merle, Pongrácz and Zonnebloem – and in this richly informative book, they are perfectly matched to some extraordinary dishes.

The inclusion of wines like Alto is especially important since their range is diverse in pricepoint and cultivars.

Bertho van der Westhuizen is only the fifth winemaker at Alto since the winery was established. And as with some of his predecessors, he was raised among the vineyards that he would later become responsible for.

The estate comprises 191 hectares with some 93 hectares planted with vines and is located on the Annandale Road, off the R44 between Stellenbosch and Somerset West. It is situated in the heart of the so-called Golden Triangle, a region so named for the significant number of award-winning wines it has produced.

The farm lies on the warmer northern slopes of the Helderberg, scientifically shown to be well-suited for the making of quality red wine in particular – a fact highlighted again in the latest report by Tim Atkin, a British Master of Wine, and an award-winning wine journalist, broadcaster and commentator.

The book opens with a refresher on wine tasting, and a helpful flavour wheel to guide the overall impression that emerges as one noses and tastes a wine.

An insightful section on food pairing aids the reader in uncovering the perfect dish to accompany the flavours that burst from wine, and also foods to be cautious of.

Each cultivar is introduced with sections on history and winemaking, and a user-friendly illustration highlighting aromas and recommended foods to pair with before delving into a signature recipe paired with a number of wines.

The guide is a delight and will lead readers in exciting directions to explore and renew the love affair of matching flavours with some of South Africa’s most celebrated wines.

The book is available from the Alto Estate, Durbanville Hills, Nederburg and Plaisir de Merle wineries at R225 for the softcover and R380 for the hardcover.

(Compiled by Adriaan Roets)

