Recipe: Slow-cooker lamb with pomegranate & coriander-mint sauce

Ingredients

2 tsp ground turmeric

1½ tsp kosher salt

3 trimmed lamb shanks

3 cups sliced yellow onion (from 2 onions)

½ cup unsalted beef stock

½ cup loosely packed fresh mint leaves

½ cup loosely packed coriander leaves

2 tbsp hot water

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 clove garlic

½ cup pomegranate arils

Method

1. Sprinkle turmeric and 1 teaspoon of the salt evenly over the lamb shanks.

2. Place the lamb shanks, thick side down, in a slow cooker. Add onion and stock.

3. Cover and cook on low until the lamb is tender, 7 to 8 hours.

4. Place mint and coriander in a mini food processor; pour the hot water over the herbs.

5. Add oil, vinegar, garlic, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Process until the herb mixture is smooth.

6. Transfer the lamb and onion to a platter, discarding the cooking liquid.

7. Remove lamb meat from the bones, and discard the bones.

8. Drizzle the herb mixture over the lamb, and sprinkle with pomegranate arils.

Recipe supplied by Everyday Slow Cooker for Eating Well

