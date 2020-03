Ingredients

2 cups ice, divided

1⅓ cups diet cranberry juice drink, divided

1⅓ cups peach nectar, divided

Mint sprigs

Quartered orange slices

Method

1. Place ½ cup ice in each of four glasses.

2. Add ⅓ cup of cranberry juice to each glass.

3. Slowly fill each glass with ⅓ cup of peach nectar.

4. If desired, garnish with mint springs and orange slices.

Recipe supplied by Diabetic Living Magzine

