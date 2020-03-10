Lock, stock and wine barrel: Tokara Chardonnay 2018

After harvest time, when the cooler weather begins to close in, it’s time to switch from crisp summer sipping to a more textured autumn wine.

Tokara’s new chardonnay vintage just released by the family-owned Stellenbosch wine estate has all the appeal of a vibrant wine with its fresh citrus character, yet comforts with a layered, creamy texture.

Fermented and aged in predominantly older oak barrels, the Tokara Chardonnay 2018 is refreshing and pleasantly dry, with mouth-filling creaminess.

“Aromas of ripe quince and orange blossom spring from your glass, complemented by warming whiffs of brioche and almonds.

“The palate comes alive with fresh clementine, grapefruit and hints of ginger spice, melding seamlessly with the creamy, rounded texture. The chardonnay shows immense complexity from the discreet use of oak,” says winemaker Stuart Botha.

South African chardonnay’s have shown their teeth over the years, with a diverse range bottled in the winelands. Tokara’s latest release is a great reflection of its diversity – and it’s likeability.

The wine is crafted from the estate’s cool climate Elgin vineyards and vines, growing in ancient decomposed granitic soils on the foothills of the Simonsberg in Stellenbosch. It’s a perfect taste partner with fish and chicken and a winner as an aperitif.

Be sure to raise a glass of the new Tokara vintage on International Chardonnay Day on 21 May and embrace the cooler autumn weather.

Tokara Chardonnay 2018 has a cellar door price of R110 per bottle and is available at leading stores.

For more information or online purchases, visit www.tokara.com

