Ingredients

1 chilled 750ml bottle prosecco

1 cup chilled cranberry juice

60ml orange liqueur

Fresh cranberries for garnish

Rosemary sprigs for garnish

Method

1. Stir prosecco, cranberry juice and orange liqueur together in a pitcher.

2. Pour into champagne flutes, and garnish with cranberries and rosemary sprigs.

Recipe supplied by Carolyn Casner for Eating Well

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.