Recipe: Stacked sandwich kebab

Stacked sandwich kebab. Picture: Supplied

An easy lunchbox item that kids and adults alike will enjoy, from one of SA’s favourite celeb chefs.

Ingredients

2 bread slices, cut into star shapes (making 3-4 star shapes)
2 thick cheddar cheese slices, cut into star shapes (making 3-4 star shapes)
½ English cucumber, thinly sliced, cut into star shapes
6 pieces of cos lettuce, torn
6 rosa tomatoes, rinsed
6 slices of smoked chicken
6 round shaped pretzels, optional

Serve with:
Fruit: pineapple wedge, a handful of blueberries and strawberries

Method

1. On each skewer, thread the star shaped bread along with lettuce and two cucumber slices.

2. Then fold the chicken into a zigzag and thread in.

3. Now thread in the star shaped cheese, tomato and end off with the pretzel.

4. Pack the skewers into a lunch box.

5. Place the fruit together in a different compartment of the same lunch box or in a smaller lunch box.

6. Serve with the yoghurt, chilled water or orange juice with mint.

Recipe supplied by Siba Mtongana

