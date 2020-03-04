Recipe: Stacked sandwich kebab

Ingredients

2 bread slices, cut into star shapes (making 3-4 star shapes)

2 thick cheddar cheese slices, cut into star shapes (making 3-4 star shapes)

½ English cucumber, thinly sliced, cut into star shapes

6 pieces of cos lettuce, torn

6 rosa tomatoes, rinsed

6 slices of smoked chicken

6 round shaped pretzels, optional

Serve with:

Fruit: pineapple wedge, a handful of blueberries and strawberries

Method

1. On each skewer, thread the star shaped bread along with lettuce and two cucumber slices.

2. Then fold the chicken into a zigzag and thread in.

3. Now thread in the star shaped cheese, tomato and end off with the pretzel.

4. Pack the skewers into a lunch box.

5. Place the fruit together in a different compartment of the same lunch box or in a smaller lunch box.

6. Serve with the yoghurt, chilled water or orange juice with mint.

Recipe supplied by Siba Mtongana

