Fitness star Kayla Itsines shares her favourite veggie-packed pasta recipe

Personal trainer Kayla Itsines has given pasta the green light in her recent Instagram post, as long as it is packed with veggies.

Kayla said she wanted to show off another way to pack plenty of nutritious vegetables into a meal, without simply eating plain, steamed veggies.

She even posted the recipe for own personal meat pasta sauce which she makes for her daughter Arna, and for herself with the addition of salt, pepper, and chilli for an extra kick of flavour.

Fans of the fitness star can now recreate Kayla’s dish at home. The trainer also adds that you can switch up the recipe to throw in whatever vegetables you have on hand.

If you want to try Kayla’s recipe for yourself, just follow the easy instructions below:

• Heat olive oil, two cloves of garlic (crushed) and a chopped brown onion in a frying pan until the onion starts to go brown.⁣

• Add 500g of lean beef mince to the pan. Using a spatula, separate the mince into small pieces and cook until browned. ⁣

• Add five mushrooms (diced), one carrot (grated), one zucchini (grated), one tomato (diced), a handful of spinach (chopped) and some pumpkin (grated) and cook for 10 minutes, or until the vegetables soften.⁣

• Add 500ml of passata sauce, two bay leaves, dried oregano and 400ml of beef stock to the mix and stir through. ⁣

• Let sauce mixture simmer for 30 minutes over low heat.⁣

• Add to pasta and top with parmesan.

