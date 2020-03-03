food and drink 3.3.2020 02:16 pm

Recipe: Lentil and potato curry

Citizen reporter
Recipe: Lentil and potato curry

Lentil and potato curry. Picture: Supplied

This hearty curry is not only filled with pulses but it’s also meat-free.

If you really need your fill of protein, add cubed beef, lamb or chicken.

Ingredients

1 tsp oil
1 onion, chopped
2 carrots, sliced
1 tsp mustard seeds
2cm fresh ginger, peeled and grated
1 tsp chilli powder
1 tsp ground coriander
Pinch turmeric
6 tbsp fresh coriander, leaves and finely chopped stalks
200g chopped tomatoes
2 tbsp tomato purée
125g lentils
600ml vegetable stock
900g potatoes, peeled and cubed

Method

1. Heat the oil in a pan. Add the onion and fry for 2-3 minutes.

2. Add the mustard seeds, ginger, chilli powder, coriander, turmeric and fresh coriander and continue to fry for 1 minute.

3. Add the tomatoes, tomato purée, carrot and lentils to the pan and pour over the stock.

4. Bring to the boil, reduce the heat, cover and simmer for 25 minutes or until the lentils are almost tender.

5. Stir in the potatoes and continue to cook for 10-15 minutes until tender. Enjoy.

Recipe supplied by AGT Foods

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Recipe: Cucumber, ginger and basil G&T 3.3.2020
Five science-backed diet changes to make for better health 2.3.2020
The essential guide to healthy grocery shopping 27.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 