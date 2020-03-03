Recipe: Lentil and potato curry

If you really need your fill of protein, add cubed beef, lamb or chicken.

Ingredients

1 tsp oil

1 onion, chopped

2 carrots, sliced

1 tsp mustard seeds

2cm fresh ginger, peeled and grated

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp ground coriander

Pinch turmeric

6 tbsp fresh coriander, leaves and finely chopped stalks

200g chopped tomatoes

2 tbsp tomato purée

125g lentils

600ml vegetable stock

900g potatoes, peeled and cubed

Method

1. Heat the oil in a pan. Add the onion and fry for 2-3 minutes.

2. Add the mustard seeds, ginger, chilli powder, coriander, turmeric and fresh coriander and continue to fry for 1 minute.

3. Add the tomatoes, tomato purée, carrot and lentils to the pan and pour over the stock.

4. Bring to the boil, reduce the heat, cover and simmer for 25 minutes or until the lentils are almost tender.

5. Stir in the potatoes and continue to cook for 10-15 minutes until tender. Enjoy.

Recipe supplied by AGT Foods

