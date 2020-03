Ingredients

120ml cucumber juice

Knob of fresh ginger

Fresh basil

1 can can Fitch & Leeds Indian Tonic

Method

1. Juice half a fresh cucumber with a knob of ginger. Strain and add to a glass.

2. Top with Indian tonic and garnish with fresh basil.

Tip: If you had a rough day and need to unwind, add 50ml gin to make this an adult beverage.

Recipe supplied by Fitch & Leedes

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.